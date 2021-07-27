Get to know your Drivers with Chris Loney Bombers 4-17 Southern Speedway

When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? I started racing in 2004 in the 4 cylinder kids division. I had no choice getting interested in it my dad raced and I raced motocross before I got in a stock car..

Tell us about your racing history and accomplishments? 2004 started in 4 cylinders and was track champion first year. I think in 2006 or 2007 I got into a bomber and have been racing pretty much same class to this day.

What is your greatest racing accomplishment? Finishing top 5 every race except 2 races at DeSoto Speedway in a season

Who is or was your racing idol? My dad

What is your favorite track and what is your dream track to race? My favorite track to race at would probably be Showtime but it is 2.5 hours away. Dream track to race at is Bristol or Bowman Grey stadium

What is your favorite past team other than racing? Spending time with the family

What is your favorite Sports team? Miami dolphins

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Favorite racing movie Days of Thunder, non-racing probably Forrest Gump

What is your favorite Street car and why? Chevy Duramax I’ve just always wanted one

Who is your race care crew members? My wife, mom, dad, sister, Jacob, Tyler, Wayne, Clay, Derrick, Ben, and Dick. Wouldn’t be able to do what I do with them at home and at the race track.

Who are your Sponsors? Loney’s Home Services and K Langford Lawn Care

Who is your biggest rival on the track? I told everyone last race at 4-17

If you had unlimited funds and could start a Nascar team besides yourself who is a fellow racer you would take to be your teammate? My dad. I race for fun and spend time with the family and friends plus he has helped and been there for me since I started racing in 2004.