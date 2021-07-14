Get to Know your drivers Stephen Hartley from the Legends class

When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? I started when I was 8, and got interested because of my dad and grandpa

Tell us about your racing history and accomplishments? Ive had a few wins in quarter midgets, several top 3’s in legends and a 2nd place in the championship for quarter midgets.

What is your greatest racing accomplishment? Being faster than my dad in a legend car, and being able to compete against national competition.

Who is or was your racing idol? There’s a few. Niki lauda, my dad and grandpa, Jeff Gordon, and Alan Kulwicki.

What is your favorite track and what is your dream track to race? My favorite track to race is showtime and 4/17, my Dream track is Monaco, and Laguna Seca

What is your favorite past team other than racing? I like to play basketball, and I game a lot

What is your favorite Sports team? Atlanta Falcons and hawks

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Rush (racing related), Grown Ups 2 (non related)

Who is your favorite Street car and why? 2015 Dodge Charger, because it’s a mean looking car and can get up and go

Who is your race car crew members? Myself, my dad, grandpa, and the cornmans

Who are your Sponsors? LGM

Who is your biggest rival on the track? Ashton Chilton, Robert Jonas

If you had unlimited funds and could start a Nascar team besides yourself who is a fellow racer you would take to be your teammate? TJ DeCaire

