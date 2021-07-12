Get to Know Your Drivers Philip Ellis #29 Street Stock

When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? 2010. My family raced when I was a kid. I had friends in high school who raced at punta gorda so I was there all the time as a teenager.

Tell us about your racing history and accomplishments? In 2010 I started running 4 cylinders at punta gorda. Came out of the gate running up front right away winning 5 races that year and finishing 2nd in points by a small margin to Dylan bigley. The next season we finishing 5th in points in 4 cylinders and decided it was time to go road warrior racing. So dad and I built a car in his 1 car garage. When it was done it was fast and won in my 4th ever start in the class. We ended up 5th in points after only running half a season. The next year punta gorda closed so as a family we decided it was time to go pro truck racing and do some traveling. The first year didn’t go well for us. It was a learning curve for sure. But the following year we got the truck much better and running up towards the front. Beginning of 2015 we started with the ice breaker at desoto. I finished up front in that race. A week later I broke both my legs and had to take half a season off. Dylan bigley filled in for me and helped get the truck where it needed to be so when I was cleared I came back and ran up front right away. We finished out the 2015 season and sold the truck. I had some more surgery on the legs from being broken and took some time off. In 2017 my dad and I decided it was time for a return. So we built a bomber for 4-17. We had many good finishing just never pulled off a win. We finishing 2nd in points in both the bomber 6 pack series and regular season points in 2018. We took all of 2019 off to build our new car. Came out in 2020 and ran a few races at punta gorda before deciding it was time for a change of scenery and we decided to go dirt racing. On the dirt it has been a challenge and I’m still learning but we are making big strides setup and handling wise and hope to be running up front soon.

What is your greatest racing accomplishment? My win in 2012 in the road warrior class at punta gorda. It was only my 4th start against a group of guys who had a lot more experience than I did.

Who is or was your racing idol? Ernie Irvan

What is your favorite track and what is your dream track to race? Favorite track I’ve raced at so far would be citrus. On the dirt side I enjoy hendry county. Dream track to race at I would say Hudson speedway in New Hampshire where my family ran when I was a kid.

What is your favorite past time other than racing? I enjoy fishing, video games, and hanging out with my family.

What is your favorite Sports team? Boston Red Sox

What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Stroker ace racing related. Non racing related I would have to say the big Lebowski

What is your favorite Street car and why? 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. I’ve always liked them. Michelle and I have a goal to get one and restore it once the kids are old enough to move out.

Who is your race care crew members? My wife and kids, my parents, and my cousin Ian are the ones who help me get to the track every race. At the track there is way to many people who help out.

Who are your Sponsors? Southwest Florida pool pros, m&m automotive, backhaul Mcfall, butler speed and supply, speedracer photos and ignite graffix

Who is your biggest rival on the track? Since day one the person who I always raced hard against and put up the biggest fight was Dylan Bigley. For the first year I raced him and I were usually not far from each other on track or in the pits.

If you had unlimited funds and could start a Nascar team besides yourself who is a fellow racer you would take to be your teammate? That’s a tough one. There is so much raw talent in our sport and most of which don’t get the recognition of making it to the big time. But the 2 names that come to mind are 2 young guys who have always had a huge heart and drive for racing. No matter how good or bad they did they kept fighting and pushing on. Both of them had minimal success but are still in the sport racing. That would be Johnny Marra and Skylar null.