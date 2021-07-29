Get to Know your Driver Tyler Clem and his Girlfriend Aislyn Hennebohle

Story by: Chris Fozillo

Many of you are aware of Tyler Clem and the ability he possesses to wheel a race car, very quickly. And we will talk a little bit about that, but we also going to talk about his other half, Aislyn Hennebohle, and the pair as a whole.

Tyler started off like many of our local drivers, in a kart. He started early at the age of age 3, driving around the yard and house. At age 5 he started racing the karts. Some of the early kart racing was at Ambassador kart complex in Wimauma, FL. (cool place! Get out and see Dodge Calbert racing there on a fairly regular basis) Since then, he has gone on to drive various late models, modified and sprint cars, all on dirt. There is an aspiration to try some races on asphalt. He does have something for asphalt in the works and I’m sure we can all agree that it would be good to see him venture onto the pavement as well.

He does dream of one day racing in NASCAR but also has an understanding that with the current state of the sanctioning body, this is a tough nut to crack. World of Outlaws, late models and other sprint cars series are on the radar as future possibilities.

Aislyn does not just show up on Saturdays to be a cheerleader. When there is work to be done on the modified, it is up to her and Tyler to prepare the car for the next race. She is regularly helping with the car during the week, hanging bodies or whatever else is needed to get the car race ready. They are the only two working on that car at the moment, so it is all up to them. Like the Winter Nationals at East Bay Raceway Park earlier this year. The duo were the only two there with the car and had their hands full. They said LJ Grimm was helpful with some issues. Tyler’s father is very active behind the scenes. He is the car owner of the modified.

The pair met at Volusia County Speedway and were friends for a bit prior to starting to date and have done so for almost 2 years. If you have seen them at the track, it is quite clear how in love they are, and how much they support each other. When not racing or working on the cars they enjoy watching lightning games together and visiting state parks.

This is a young couple that really gets it. They support and encourage each other, and both are very good with fans at the track, remaining humble and kind to all. Regardless of where racing takes them, they have the recipe for success in whatever they do.