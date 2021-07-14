Get to know our Crew Members with Rick Knecht

1. When did you get started in racing and what got you interested in racing? My dad raced sunshine speedway and golden gate when I was I kid. Ive always been in love with cars competition and Racing at all levels.

2. Tell us about your racing history and accomplishments? I’ve been very blessed to work with a lot of up and coming drivers and veteran drivers and teams along the wayI races all over the us from lake Erie to Hialeah.won a lot of races and championships.move to Bushnell when I was 14 .started at citrus helping my long time friends terry cater Robbie Youcum Jim Smith Corkey Miley and lots of others.than early 2000.fla pro, sunbelt,fla 200 speedfest at USA international , feature wins at st Augustine. New Smyrna, Citrus Ocala Bronson Aburndale, Lake City, Charlotte co, Orlando.in a super with Ricky Carlton.when Meet a kid named Jay Middleton.he bought all of Carlton’s operation.I went with himas a rookie he won fla pro championship rookie of the year and 5 races.2nd year went a.s.a racing broke the track record at Kentucky, run 4th at Charlotte, pole at Atlanta, 2nd at lake Erie.4th at Mansfield.qualified 2nd for derby.won best appearing car.great year.around 06 went with jeff Scofield, won sunbelt championship triple crown. fla 200 .Govs. Cup, Desoto.a lot of races.than Jeff Choquette.won asa. races and championship gov.s cup.and lots of races all over southeast.than Justin Larson. Amanda Gogel, SamWatts. Antony Sergi, to name a few. Another big accomplishment was 2017 helped George win his 1st ever super race and championship at showtime,than 18 we did same thing at 417 than 19 help Matt Mccrary win super championship at Aburndale that was a big 3 years.

3. What is your greatest racing accomplishment? Winning the Pole at Kentucky with a rookie and the governor’s cup.But being able to help alot of rookies Win there First Race is by far my biggest accomplishment.

4. Who is or was your racing idol? My dad.

5. What is your favorite track to take your driver too? I like them all .but The next one I’m racing at.

6. Who has been your favorite driver to crew for and why? Man I really enjoy most all of them. But George is a workig dude and I really had lots of success with him.Derek Thorn Matt Mccrary Jon Guy, Jeff and Jeff ,we have had some great times.

7. What is your favorite past time other than racing? I enjoy grandkids and family time on the water.

8. What is your favorite Sports team? My favorite team is The Racing Family .

9. What is your favorite racing related movie and non-racing related movie? Six Pack and fast and furious

10. Who is your favorite Street car and why? Im restoring a 69 c10 pickup.but 68 camaro.first car I got to drove by myself.

11. If it was up to you would you rather be a driver or a crew member. Crew member.less stress.lol.

12. What is your current race team? I have a couple Im helping Rex and Jon Guy. Scott and Kristen Clements.and I have a few new ones starting soon.

13. If You had unlimited funds and could take any two current short track drivers to Nascar and be their crew chief who would it be and why. Man that’s a tough one. probably George. Stephen Nasse. Jesse Duttily. They all have the experience and drive to win.

14. What race would be your dream race to take your current driver to and win? The Next One!