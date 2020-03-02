On the Saturday after Fat Tuesday George Gorham Jr. was able to party after winning the Madi Gras 100 at Auburndale Speedway. The 100 lap Super Late Model race brought to you by Sunoco. After a string of bad luck at the end of last season Gorham is off to a good start this season with a 4th place finish last weekend at Showtime Speedway and then coming back for a win at Auburndale. Gorham was able to put his black #03 Ace Wrecker, Senneker Performance, Mike Garvey Racing car in the Victory lane, he was followed by Brother in-law Matt McCrary and Daniel Webster.

Full Results below:

Sunoco Super Late Models – WPCV 97.5

Mardi Gras 100

1. 03 George Gorham

2. 54 Matt McCrary

3. 33 Daniel Webster

4. 42 Jon Guy

5. 97 Brian Dorer

6. 01 Randy Anderson

7. 59x Becca Monopoli

8. 22 David King

9. 21 Alexa Anderson

10. 7 Doug Elliott

11. 68 Hunter Lovelady

12. 77 Noah Cornman

13. 47 Chris Fontaine

14. 29 Kendall Anderson