

Not only did George Gorham Jr. win the Super Late Model Saturday night he secured the season Championship. Winning the Championship in style by winning every late model race this season at Auburndale Speedway.



Congratulations George Gorham Jr.



RESULTS !! ARE !! IN !!

Thank you to all the drivers & fans that came out last night. We hope you enjoyed yourself!!

Next up KNIGHT OF DESTRUCTION!!! See you there.

Sunoco Super Late Model Veterans 100

1. 03 George Gorham – Series Champion !

2. 10 Steve Dorer

3. 47 Daniel Webster

4. 42 Jon Guy

5. 32 Harold Crooms

6. 54 Matt McCrary

7. 97 Brian Dorer

8. 21 Brandon Anderson

9. 69 Michael Hinde

10. 29 Kendall Anderson

11. 49 Ron Lofquist

12. 22 David King

13. 77 Noah Cornman

14. 18 Eddie King

Modified Mini-stocks

1. 29c Matt Cummins

2. 88 Macky Mongold

3. 8 Jason Stifle

4. 3 Chris Narramore

5. 38 Clint Holmes

6. 0 Kenny Uhl Jr

Francisco’s Collision Pure Stocks

1. K9 George Gorham

2. 89 Preston Davis

3. 56 James Wright III

4. 39 Ross Francisco

5. 64 Ronnie Abney

6. 04 Jimmy McLeod

7. 16 Bubba Healey

8. 99 Jamie Kennedy

9. 175 Maria Martins

10. 22 Mark Patterson

11. 6 Danny Burchfield

12. 4x Mike Pitts

4 Bud Reed—DNS

K91 Jody Gill—DNS

Lil Gator Motorsports Legends Young Lions

1. 21h Bryton Horner

2. 00g Gavin Graham

3. 22 Robert Jonas

4. 77a Ashton Chilton

5. 18 Dylan Brewer

6. 75 Chase Singletary

7. 88 TJ DeCaire

8. 3x Stephen Hartley

9. 88f Aiden Foley

10. 99 Lucas Hinton

Lil Gator Motorsports Legends Semi Pros/Pros/Masters

1. 2 Jarrett Wagman

2. 77 Sam Cornman

3. 13 Chase Loyd

4. 04 Brandon Taylor

5. 76 Steve Carpenter

6. 99 Mike Verhaagh

7. 87 Robbie Bundon

8. 22 Abigail Jonas

9. 611 Ed Mackenzie

Mini Cups

1. 88 Wilson Martins Jr

2. 1 Russell Bush

3. 55 Landon Ledford

4. 51 Carson Holt

22w Kendall Wheeler—DNS

38 George Gorham III—DNS

01 Hunter Harmon—DNS