Not only did George Gorham Jr. win the Super Late Model Saturday night he secured the season Championship. Winning the Championship in style by winning every late model race this season at Auburndale Speedway.
Congratulations George Gorham Jr.
RESULTS !! ARE !! IN !!
Thank you to all the drivers & fans that came out last night. We hope you enjoyed yourself!!
Next up KNIGHT OF DESTRUCTION!!! See you there.
Sunoco Super Late Model Veterans 100
1. 03 George Gorham – Series Champion !
2. 10 Steve Dorer
3. 47 Daniel Webster
4. 42 Jon Guy
5. 32 Harold Crooms
6. 54 Matt McCrary
7. 97 Brian Dorer
8. 21 Brandon Anderson
9. 69 Michael Hinde
10. 29 Kendall Anderson
11. 49 Ron Lofquist
12. 22 David King
13. 77 Noah Cornman
14. 18 Eddie King
Modified Mini-stocks
1. 29c Matt Cummins
2. 88 Macky Mongold
3. 8 Jason Stifle
4. 3 Chris Narramore
5. 38 Clint Holmes
6. 0 Kenny Uhl Jr
Francisco’s Collision Pure Stocks
1. K9 George Gorham
2. 89 Preston Davis
3. 56 James Wright III
4. 39 Ross Francisco
5. 64 Ronnie Abney
6. 04 Jimmy McLeod
7. 16 Bubba Healey
8. 99 Jamie Kennedy
9. 175 Maria Martins
10. 22 Mark Patterson
11. 6 Danny Burchfield
12. 4x Mike Pitts
4 Bud Reed—DNS
K91 Jody Gill—DNS
Lil Gator Motorsports Legends Young Lions
1. 21h Bryton Horner
2. 00g Gavin Graham
3. 22 Robert Jonas
4. 77a Ashton Chilton
5. 18 Dylan Brewer
6. 75 Chase Singletary
7. 88 TJ DeCaire
8. 3x Stephen Hartley
9. 88f Aiden Foley
10. 99 Lucas Hinton
Lil Gator Motorsports Legends Semi Pros/Pros/Masters
1. 2 Jarrett Wagman
2. 77 Sam Cornman
3. 13 Chase Loyd
4. 04 Brandon Taylor
5. 76 Steve Carpenter
6. 99 Mike Verhaagh
7. 87 Robbie Bundon
8. 22 Abigail Jonas
9. 611 Ed Mackenzie
Mini Cups
1. 88 Wilson Martins Jr
2. 1 Russell Bush
3. 55 Landon Ledford
4. 51 Carson Holt
22w Kendall Wheeler—DNS
38 George Gorham III—DNS
01 Hunter Harmon—DNS