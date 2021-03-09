George Gorham Jr. Takes win in Street Stock feature at Showtime Speedway in a Checkers and Wreckers Night

We all know the saying in racing that ever driver always tells you before they start a race, that they are going checkers or wreckers that night. Meaning they are either winning or wrecking out of the race going for the win. Well It is not very often that a driver gets to both on the same night.

But Saturday night for George Gorham JR. this was the case at showtime speedway. In the super Late Models George had a car that was setting there with two laps to go fighting for the win, when he found him self in an accident that ended his night in that class.

Footage of the Crash:

https://fb.watch/47KzDMUDYL/

But for George he would still have the street Stock race to go. After setting fast time and an invert of 10 he found himself starting 10th for the feature. He would battle his way to the front for the win in the 40 lap feature. This giving him the checkered flag for that race. The Street stocks caped off a great night of racing at Showtime Speedway.