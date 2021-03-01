George Gorham Jr. Takes Rusty Crews to Victory Lane and brings home 10 in prize money at Showtime Speedway



Photos provided by Family.





It has been a hard few weeks for George Gorham Jr Racing and Family, as they get back to racing after loosing long time family friend Rusty Crews. Saturday night was an emotional night for the whole family and team as after the invert George would Start on the pole for the second leg of the triple crown at Showtime Speedway.

George would go wire to wire to bring home the win and the 10k payday for the small family team. The team would go on to say you see us right here this is all of us and we work hard everyday to compete with these teams.

George will be on the Sunshine State racing Recap Show Monday night at 8:15 to talk more about the win.