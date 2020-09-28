George Gorham Jr. Takes home the 2k in the Pure Stock Feature at Auburndale Speedwa
RESULTS ARE IN!! Again we hope you enjoyed the show as much as we did!! Thank you to all the drivers & fans that helped make it possible. Please join us October 10th when Pro Trucks & Sportsman return with Mod Mini’s, Scramblers, Pure Stocks & Mini Cups. Bring the family & some friends for a fun night of racing!!
Mini Cup
1. 1 Russell Bush
2. 88 Wilson Martins Jr
3. 55 Landon Ledford
4. 28 George Gorham III
5. 24 Robert Gonzola
6. 51 Carsen Holt
7. 29 Kendall Wheeler
Open Wheel Modifieds
1. 9 Cody Allen
2. 21 Devin McLeod
3. 45 Steve Gill
4. 1 Roger Blevins
5. 888 Craig Cuzzone
6. 11 Dodge Carlbert
7. 01 Herb Neumann
8. 92 Bobby Diestler
9. 07 Jammie Dunnahoe Jr
10. 101 Jason Swilley
11. 15 Curtis Harrington
Scramblers
1. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr
2. 1k Guy Kolmel
3. 77 Matt Miller
4. 28 Colin Hardin
5. 23 Chris Malverty
6. 18 Michael Whittington
11 Andrew Whitlock—DNS
Pure Stock Mania 50
1. K9 George Gorgham
2. 25 Cody McDuffie
3. 56 James Wright
4. 39 Ross Francisco
5. 888 Craig Cuzzone
6. 98 Cody Allen
7. 2 Bubba Healey
8. 1p Mike Pitts
9. 16 Roger Blevins
10. 18 Logan Leonard
11. 04 Jimmy McLeod
12. 65 Brian Harbin
13. 03 Jammie Dunnahoe Jr
14. 29 Nick Malverty
15. 91 Tiny Rushing
16. 21 Sammy Coghill
17. 4 Kevin Ingrahm
18. 99 Jamie Kennedy
19. 64 Ronnie Abney
20. 9t Tav Gary
21. 9f David Fletcher
22. 175 Maria Martins
23. 33js Justin Sullivan
24. 1L Mason Love
25. 68x Ronnie Allen
17 Ryan Meiser–DQ’d on track for unsportman like conduct
