George Gorham Jr. Takes home the 2k in the Pure Stock Feature at Auburndale Speedwa



RESULTS ARE IN!! Again we hope you enjoyed the show as much as we did!! Thank you to all the drivers & fans that helped make it possible. Please join us October 10th when Pro Trucks & Sportsman return with Mod Mini’s, Scramblers, Pure Stocks & Mini Cups. Bring the family & some friends for a fun night of racing!!

Mini Cup

1. 1 Russell Bush

2. 88 Wilson Martins Jr

3. 55 Landon Ledford

4. 28 George Gorham III

5. 24 Robert Gonzola

6. 51 Carsen Holt

7. 29 Kendall Wheeler

Open Wheel Modifieds

1. 9 Cody Allen

2. 21 Devin McLeod

3. 45 Steve Gill

4. 1 Roger Blevins

5. 888 Craig Cuzzone

6. 11 Dodge Carlbert

7. 01 Herb Neumann

8. 92 Bobby Diestler

9. 07 Jammie Dunnahoe Jr

10. 101 Jason Swilley

11. 15 Curtis Harrington

Scramblers

1. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr

2. 1k Guy Kolmel

3. 77 Matt Miller

4. 28 Colin Hardin

5. 23 Chris Malverty

6. 18 Michael Whittington

11 Andrew Whitlock—DNS

Pure Stock Mania 50

1. K9 George Gorgham

2. 25 Cody McDuffie

3. 56 James Wright

4. 39 Ross Francisco

5. 888 Craig Cuzzone

6. 98 Cody Allen

7. 2 Bubba Healey

8. 1p Mike Pitts

9. 16 Roger Blevins

10. 18 Logan Leonard

11. 04 Jimmy McLeod

12. 65 Brian Harbin

13. 03 Jammie Dunnahoe Jr

14. 29 Nick Malverty

15. 91 Tiny Rushing

16. 21 Sammy Coghill

17. 4 Kevin Ingrahm

18. 99 Jamie Kennedy

19. 64 Ronnie Abney

20. 9t Tav Gary

21. 9f David Fletcher

22. 175 Maria Martins

23. 33js Justin Sullivan

24. 1L Mason Love

25. 68x Ronnie Allen

17 Ryan Meiser–DQ’d on track for unsportman like conduct