George Gorham Jr. keeps adding to his win streak at Auburndale speedway has eyes set on Martinsville

Last Saturday night George Gorham Jr picked up his third win of the year in the super late model his second at Auburndale Speedway, the other was at Showtime Speedway. That win Saturday add to a long win streak George has going on in the Late Model at Auburndale, that consist of the entire 2020 season. Just as Gorham Jr. seems to be on a roll here in Florida on the Bull rings he has his sights on a bigger prize.

Announced last week Gorham Jr. will be racing in the Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway on April 9th, for DGM Racing in the number 90 car. George is looking forward to taking his short track racing past to one of NASCAR’s tru short tracks. If things go well in this race George Gorham Jr. Racing may have some more announcements on other races soon. The team is currently looking for Sponsors and says ” there is Plenty of room for partnership on the car for upcoming Xfinity races”. This is the wrap going on the car. Anyone interested in coming on board let me know! Anyone interested in joining their team message them on facebook or let us know here and we can pass them the message.



Video From Auburndale:

Full Results From Auburndale: