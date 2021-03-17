George Gorham Jr. keeps adding to his win streak at Auburndale speedway has eyes set on Martinsville

 

 

Last Saturday night George Gorham Jr picked up his third win of the year in the super late model his second at Auburndale Speedway, the other was at Showtime Speedway.  That win Saturday add to a long win streak George has going on in the Late Model at Auburndale, that consist of the entire 2020 season.  Just as Gorham Jr. seems to be on a roll here in Florida on the Bull rings he has his sights on a bigger prize.

Announced last week Gorham Jr. will be racing in the Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway on April 9th, for DGM Racing in the number 90 car.  George is looking forward to taking his short track racing past to one of NASCAR’s tru short tracks.  If things go well in this race George Gorham Jr. Racing may have some more announcements on other races soon.  The team is currently looking for Sponsors and says ” there is Plenty of room for partnership on the car for upcoming Xfinity races”. This is the wrap going on the car.  Anyone interested in coming on board let me know!  Anyone interested in joining  their team message them on facebook or let us know here and we can pass them the message.

Video From Auburndale:

 

Full Results From Auburndale:

Sunoco Super Late Models
1. 03 George Gorham
2. 49 Ron Lofquist
3. 0 Josh Todd
4. 1 Brian Dorer
5. 68 Chase Lovelady
6. 21 Brandon Anderson
7. 25 Kevin Macy
8. 29 Kendall Anderson
9. 59x Becca Monopoli
10. 22 David King
11. 42 Jon Guy
24 Jamie King—-DNS
American Pride Grading & Excavating Mini Cups Masters
1. 22. Kendall Wheeler
2. 1 Russell Bush
3. 55 Landon Ledford
4. 38 Kaylee Sorrell
5. 54 Josh Bruce
6. 55x Maria Martins
07 Aaron Ashley—-DNS
99 Wilson Martins Jr—-DNS
American Pride Grading & Excavating Mini Cup Young Guns
1. 48B Kolton Bruce
2. 38 Carsen Holt
3. 83 Bryer Chaney
4. 01 Hunter Harmon
5. 48 John Cummins III
40 Colton Hubbard—-DQ’d
Francisco Collison Pure Stocks
1. 39 Ross Francisco
2. 2 Zach Briggs
3. K91 Brey Holmes
4. 1 Coty Martin
5. 58 Larry Welter Jr
6. K9 Matt McCrary
7. AR15 Wesley Rounds
8. 87 Dean Decatur
9. 04 Jimmy McLeod
10. 10 Greg Dick
11. 35 Edward Shultz
12. 88w Wilson Martins Jr
13. 61 Bryan Napier
14. 88 David Williams
15. 91 Tiny Rushing
16. 89 Preston Davis
17. 69 Johnny Sorrell
00 Billy Smith—-DNS
American Pride Grading & Excavating Scramblers
1. 96 Reggie Ware III
2. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr
3. 14 TJ Crews
4. 16k Kyle Knowles
5. 51 Dave Canfield
6. 68 Bryan Neely
7. 27 Zach Guy
8. 1k Guy Kolmel
9. 08 Dustin Miles
10. 2J Joe Clites