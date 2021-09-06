George Gorham Jr. holds off Chase Lovelady for win in first twin 50 race before mother nature takes the win for the second feature at Auburndale Speedway.

Saturday night at Aburndale Speedway they were back in action with twin 50’s for the super Late Models which saw a big car count and full pits for other classes. In qualifying Chase Lovelady in #8 FLF car would set fast time and draw a 3 for the invert. When the dust settled and the 50 laps were complete George Gorham Jr. would take the win with Chase Lovelady in second and Becca Monopoli would come home third. Before they could complete the second 50 lap race mother nature would take the win and end the night.

Footage from the race:

Ride along with Chase Lovelady:

Ride along with Kristen Clements: