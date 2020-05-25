Young and upcoming Gavin Graham doubles down and wins both Legends Young Guns races this weekend at Auburndale Speedway.
This young young man got it done in the legend cars all weekend long and also keep an eye out as he is starting in the pro truck ranks as well.
Follow him on facebook at Gavin Graham Racing
Saturday Results:
Legend Young Guns
1. 00g Gavin Graham
2. 77a Ashton Chilton
3. 22 Robert Jonas
4. 21 Bryton Horner
5. 3x Stephen Hartley
6. X Taylor Watson
7. 18 Dylan Brewer
8. 1 Nikita Johnson
9. 88f Aidan Foley
10. 99 Lucas Hinton
11. 1d TJ DeCaire
12. 28 Preston Tatro
Sunday results:
Legends Young Guns
1. 00g Gavin Graham
2. 22 Robert Jonas
3. 77a Ashton Chilton
4. 3x Stephen Hartley
5. 28 Preston Tatro
6. 1 Nikita Johnson
7. 88f Aidan Foley
8. 18 Dylan Brewer
9. X Taylor Watson
