Is one drivers misfortune another drivers shot to reach their ultimate goal of the Nascar’s top series and run for the Cup.

Well everyone knows the misfortune that has struck Kyle Larson and the lead to the desperation between him and CGR. Full statement below.

With that said could this be the time that Florida driver Ross Chasatin gets the call to take over the CGR 42 car full time in the NASCAR Cup Series. It would be something he was been working hard for his entire life. He would have went from Local Fast Fast Kids truck series all the way to the top.

As of now who will take over the ride is remains to be seen, but I think it safe to say everyone in Florida racing is Rooting for the local farmer to get the call.

We will keep updating the story as more information comes.