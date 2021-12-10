Freedom Factory to host National Compact Touring Series Presented by Rev X Oil

Winter Warm-UP For Compacts Set For Saturday, February 12th At Cleetus McFarland Freedom Factory in Bradenton, FL

Battle Creek, MI (Friday, December 10th, 2021): The National Compact Touring Series by Rev X Oil, the North East Mini Stock Tour and the Midwest Dash Series have joined forces to kick off the 2022 racing season with the Winter Warm-UP on Saturday, February 12th at the Freedom Factory.

Formerly Desoto Speedway, the 3/8s mile semi-banked paved oval located an hour south of Tampa in Bradenton, FL, will see Compacts competitors from all over the country. The Feature Winner will be getting a $2,000 payday. In addition, the Feature will be $200 just to start. This event will be the first stock car event under the new Cleetus McFarland ownership of the track. Cleetus will also be competing in the event.

Cleetus commented, “Hell yea brother! I can’t wait to kick off the National Compact Racing Series here at the Freedom Factory. I’m in it to win it and have no problem winning in my own backyard.”

The Winter Warm-UP will be open to the first 80 entries only.

Registration opens on Saturday, January 1st, 2022 as there will be a

$100 entry fee which includes a Drivers Pit Pass. There will also be

an optional Practice Day set for Friday, February 11th, 2022.

For more information, log onto the National Compact Touring Series by Rev X Oil website located at: nationalcompacts.com

On January 1st, you will be able to find ticketing info and details about the Freedom Factory at: cleetusmcfarland.com