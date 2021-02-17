Florida Southern Ground Pounders participate in the World Series of Asphalt at NSS on Same night as The Richie Evans Memorial



Video from Speedway Video and Photos from Ground Pounders page:



On the Same Night as the Richie Evans Memorial 100 at New Smyrna Speedway, the Florida Southern Ground Pounders took to the track for a 20 lap feature. Before that some of the cars were on display out front of the track for the fans to get an up close look at the old school race cars.





Congratulations to our top 3 from last nights race during the 55th annual World Series of Asphalt presented by Hype Motorsports and Skips!! Overall/Modified Winner: Kelly Jarrett 2nd/Stock Car Winner: Greg Butcher 3rd: Tobi Smith We had a strong field of cars, and fans were definitely paying attention to the Ground Pounders. Our race went clean and green from the drop of the green flag until the checkered flew! I’ll post the race video as soon as Speedway Video can get it uploaded on to YouTube! Thank you to everyone who came out to support!! Opening of the Richie Evans Memorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjIlvDzyhdc&t=44s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjIlvDzyhdc&t=44s

Ground Pounder Feature: