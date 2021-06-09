Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series to take over 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend 6/5/2021

Summer Nights are made for racing! June Jam on June 12th with the Pro Trucks and Street Stocks take center stage for another night of southern style stock car racing as only 417 Southern Speedway can present. 417 Southern Speedway will feature the Q Law Pro Truck 50, Street Stock 50, Crown Vic 25, A-Modifieds 25, V8 Bombers 25, and the DAARA Antique Racers

Tickets 6/12/21:

Pits- $35

Grandstands:

$20 adults

$18 Military, 1st Responder, & senior (all with valid ID)

$13 student 6-17 (with valid ID)

children 5 and under are free

Pits open 12pm

Grandstands open 4pm

Qualifying 6pm

Features begin 7pm

Pick your spot – bleacher seating or bring your own chair to sit on “The Hill” – both seating arrangements are the same price.

4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome.

Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164, across from the PG Airport.

Please no outside food or beverages, no pets on the property, & cash only venue.

Fast, fresh, family friendly fun Saturday Nights Under the Light