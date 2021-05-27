Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series to invade Citrus County Speedway this weekend

THIS SATURDAY is going to be an exciting night of racing!! The FL Pro Truck Challenge Series will be HERE for 50 laps!! They put on a GREAT show when they were here a few weeks ago, so we are looking forward to seeing some more HOT PRO TRUCK ACTION!! That’s not all though folks! The long-awaited and highly requested Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws will be back running FIGURE 8’s this Saturday!! Also featuring the Signsfast Pure Stocks, O’Reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks, and the Outlaw Street Stocks! PLUS – it’s only $10 to enter the Grandstands AGAIN this weekend!!