Florida Pro truck Challenge Series to be feature event at Citrus County Speedway this week



THIS SATURDAY (September 26th), TWO HUGE CLASSES will be racing 50 LAPS at Citrus County Speedway! $1,000 is up for grabs for both the winner of the Wheelman Series Sportsmans AND the Florida Pro Truck Series!! DOUBLE the CARS, DOUBLE the SPEED, DOUBLE the ACTION!! Round ’em up, because it’s going to be one action-packed Saturday at the Speedway! HOT FOOD, COLD DRINKS, and MORE!!

*CASH ONLY – NO ATM*

General Admission: $15

Ages 7-17: $5

Kids 6 and under: FREE!

Grandstands open at 5:30

Heat Racing starts at 6:30

The Green Flag Waves at 7:30! See Less