Florida Pro truck Challenge Series Makes it’s return to 4-17 Southern Speedway 10/24/2020





That is right the states premiere truck series will make it’s return to 4-17 Southern Speedway on 10/24/2020. This is a night you will not want to miss. The best truck racers in the state will do battle for 50 laps









10/24/2020

Florida Pro Truck Traveling Series

Pro Truck, Dwarf, Legends, Mini Stock, Thunder Trucks