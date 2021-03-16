Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series makes it first stop of the young season at Citrus County Speedway 3/20/21

Fresh off there race at New Smyrna Speedway during speedweeks The Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series will be making it’s first stop at Citrus County Speedway. Make you plans to head on out and support the trucks and a lot of awesome racing.

March 20th, 2021

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps