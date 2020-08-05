Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series Headlines a big night of Racing at 4-17 Southern Speedway this Saturday night.



This Saturday, August 8th: Racing action is back with the Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series, A-Modified twin 25, V8 Bombers, Thunder Trucks, & Outlaw Modifieds. Tickets 8/8/20: Pits; $35, Grandstands; $20 adult, $18 Military, 1st Responder, seniors (all w/ valid ID), $13 students 6-17 (w/ valid ID only), children 5 & under are free. Pit gates open 12pm, Grandstand gates open 4pm, Qualify & Heats 6pm, Feature racing begins at 7pm. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome!! Racing Saturday Nights, Under the Lights. Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982, just across from the Punta Gorda Airport – off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. Fast Fresh Family Fun