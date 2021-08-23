Florida Late Models and Top Gun Sprints Invade East Bay Raceway Park this Saturday 8/28/2021

August 28 – Special Event Pricing in Effect – Top Gun Sprints (non-wing), Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators

As the Summer Break comes to an end, Teammates Richard Ferry and Nevin Gainey battle for the top spot in the 2021 Points, both drivers are hoping to add to their Championship total count.

The Florida Late Model Challenge Series starts the second half of the Season with David Markham Jr. waiting for the two previous Champions to miss a beat at Eastbay Raceway Park for the $1,500 to win Series Race #6.

It’s time to get busy! Enough of the rain outs, the next 3 weeks Top Gun Sprints are back in action. Mark your calendars: