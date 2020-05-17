Press Release: The Management of the Florida Late Model Challenge Series is pleased to announce the start of a new exciting Series, this Series will be a Companion Series to the Florida Late Models and it will take advantage of a fast growing class of Late Models, this new Series will be called the “602 Late Model Sportsman Series”.

In its inaugural Season it will run six Races at three tracks in Florida on the same weekend with the FLMCS. The continued success and the media coverage of the FLMCS will benefit and help showcase the talent in the 602 division, both Young Guns and Veterans. There will be an end of year Points Fund and Awards will be given out at the same banquet as the FLMCS, these awards will include “Rookie of the Year” and “Sportsman of the Year”

The Inaugural Race will be June 6th at Volusia Speedway Park, the same weekend as the Florida Late Model Challenge Series Race #2. Complete Schedule, Sponsors and details will be released in the next week as we all get back into the swing of racing again. Information will be available at www.FloridaLateModels.com and on the Florida Late Models Facebook Page, for questions and Sponsorship opportunities contact Tom Whipple at 954-614-6114 or Billy Ausburn at 386-804-8395

Everyone at Karnac.com and Sunshine State Racing is looking forward to following this new series.