Chuck Cumby is ready to defend his Championship, there are a lot of teams attempting to take that crown away, including two Past Champions. First 2020 race is only days away at All-Tech Raceway.

Attention Race Fans and Race Teams, All-Tech Raceway is opening this Saturday Night May 16th, please join us as we welcome the Florida Late Model Challenge Series for their season opening points race. In these unprecedented times All-Tech Raceway is following State and CDC recommendations and not selling grandstand tickets for this event. Our pit area is huge and can accommodate all of the Race Teams that come to race and Turn 2 hill parking is available. We suggest that each team respect the guidelines set in place by our Governor and we ask that if you are sick to please stay home. Concessions, tires and fuel will all be available for purchase. This is a SpeedShift TV pay per view event so anyone that can’t make it can watch all the action live, visit

www.speedshifttv.com www.AlltechRaceway.com or www.FloridaLateModels.com for special pricing.

Pit Passes are still only $30 dollars, kids 6 and under free. Also on the card are the highly competitive Reeds Metals C-class Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and the SCDRA 4cyl racers will make their return to the track this week. For more information on this event call Wendall Durrance at 352-538-4992 or Joe Kelly at 352-697-2806, for more information on the Florida Late Models call Tom Whipple at 954-614-6114.

Practice 5/15 from 7-10

Racing 5/16

Warm ups start at 7pm

Racing at 8pm.