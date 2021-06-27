Florida Late Model Challenge Series to headline Red, White and Vroom at Hendry County Motorsports Park July 3rd!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Florida Late Model Challenge Series returns to Hendry County
Motorsports Park for the 2021 Season, joining them will be the Top Gun Sprint Cars and several local classes. Make a full weekend with
Friday Practice, overnight Camping and Saturday Night Fireworks.
Calling all South Florida Race Fans to let’s fill the stands for a great night of Racing.