Florida Late Model Challenge Series gets ready for their next race 6/6 at Volusia Speedway. Also that will be the debut of the Late Model Challenge Series Late Model Sportsman class.



Racing is always fast and wide open at Volusia Speedway. Who will take the win in race one for the Late Model Sportsman crate class.



More information at Wen Site below and Series Schedule.



http://floridalatemodels.com/