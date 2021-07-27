Florida Kart Racing has big loss as we we prepare to celebrate the life of William John “Bill” Smith
Thoughts and prayers to his Family and Bill will be greatly missed in our sport.
SMITH, William John, “Bill”, age 49, unexpectedly passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home in Plant City. He was born February 15, 1972 in New Hartford, New York at St. Luke’s Hospital to Orlo and Regina (Boguski) Smith. William had 3 siblings; Daniel, Philip, and Michele. He is survived by his beloved wife Tricia Ann of 28 years, son William Robert, daughter Suzanne Mary along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. William spent 26 years working in the sanitation and waste disposal industry where he dedicated his professional life to mentoring the next generation. Besides spending time with his family, William had a passion for boating, camping, riding his motorcycle, attending beer tastings and hosting go-kart races through his FOAS series. William had a unique and witty personality and was known for his quick comebacks and helping hands. He touched many lives with his generosity and love of others. He was the best we ever had.
A Wake will be held on Friday July 30 from 6-9pm and a Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday July 31 at 11am. Both services will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 5320 Babcock St NE Palm Bay, FL 32905. All floral arrangements that wish to be sent for either service can be sent to St. Josephs Church. A luncheon will be held following Saturdays Mass at the Conroy Residence, 3085 Ranch Road Melbourne, FL 32904.
If you have any questions feel free to contact Bills daughter, Suzie at 813-713-2482.