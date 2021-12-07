Florida Father and Son team turn heads at 5 flags speedway in the Snowflake 100
Colin Allman turned some heads against some of the biggest team in the country last week at Five Flags Speedway in the Pro Late Model Snowflake 100, with his 3rd place finish. Colin and his dad are a small family funded team from central Florida put up a great showing against the big guns from all over the country. Colin is a true wheel man which everyone in Florida already knew but last weekend he proved to the world his small team compete with the best of them.
Congratulations Colin all of us here in Florida are rooting for you.
Comments from Colin:
Back to reality, but man what a weekend at the 54th Annual Snowball Derby. We went up against 60 of the best pro late models in the country for the #snowflake100 and we qualified 2nd and finished 3rd. We lost power steering on lap 13 which made it super tough on me, but we were able to hold on to a top 3. We showed we can run with the best, but we’re not satisfied! Bring on 2022!
Huge thanks to:
Racecar Engineering
Graham Custom Fabricating
FRS Shocks
Lefthander Chassis