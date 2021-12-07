Florida Father and Son team turn heads at 5 flags speedway in the Snowflake 100

Colin Allman turned some heads against some of the biggest team in the country last week at Five Flags Speedway in the Pro Late Model Snowflake 100, with his 3rd place finish. Colin and his dad are a small family funded team from central Florida put up a great showing against the big guns from all over the country. Colin is a true wheel man which everyone in Florida already knew but last weekend he proved to the world his small team compete with the best of them.

Congratulations Colin all of us here in Florida are rooting for you.

Comments from Colin: