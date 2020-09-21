Florida Farmer and Driver Ross Chastain with his never quit attitude lands 2021 Cup ride with CGR



Ross Chastain from Alva, FL has always had a never quit attitude even when his back was against the wall in his NASCAR journey and it pays off big with a Nascar Cup ride in the 42 for the 2021 Season with Chip Ganassi Racing. Chip Ganassi has always loved the slogan #ILikeWinners and I think there may be a lot in the organizations future.



Ross is aggressive on the track but one of the best guys off the track and always looking to win, All of us in Florida are excited and looking forward to supporting him in 2021.





Chip Ganassi quote:

Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “Ross has been a part of this organization for a few years now, and I am happy to announce him as our driver for the No. 42 team. In three races with our organization in 2018 and watching ever since, he showed me and everyone else that he is a tenacious driver who wants to win. We believe that Ross will give our team the opportunity to be competitive each week and our sponsors someone to build a program around. Additionally, his racing background has him well-suited to make the move to the Cup Series.”

Some Notable information:

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Series’ Regular – While he has eased his weekend racing schedule this season, Chastain has been one of the busiest drivers across NASCAR’s national series since making his first start in the NGROTS in 2011. Following three seasons of racing in the NGROTS, Chastain continued to make starts in that series while he began racing in the NXS in 2014. In 2017, Chastain added NCS duties to his busy weekends, running nearly a full season in both 2018 and 2019 while also competing in the NXS. He also raced full-time in the NGROTS in 2019, where he won three races and finished second in the points standings. In total, Chastain has 352 starts in NASCAR’s three top series, with three wins in the NGROTS and two wins in the NXS. Since 2017, he has continued to make starts in all three national series.

Melon Man – Chastain, a native of Alva, Fla., earned the Melon Man nickname for his family history in the watermelon farming business. For eight generations his family has been involved in watermelon farming, and Chastain continues to work on the family’s land when his schedule allows. True to his nickname, Chastain’s signature move after a race win is to spike a watermelon at the finish line.

Ross Chastain qutoe:

Ross Chastain, Driver No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro: “I can’t thank Chip enough for this opportunity. The faith he and the organization showed me back in 2018 was a real turning point in my career, and I am extremely happy for the chance to join the team again especially with all the great guys they have on the 42 and to be able to team with a champion like Kurt Busch. Racing in the Cup Series with a serious contender has always been my goal, and I’m looking forward to joining what is a very strong team. I know I have my work cut out for me, but I’m ready to get to work and help bring more success to the organization.”