Florida Drivers Representing well at the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway





BG Products Platinum 44K drivers did pretty good in 1st round qualifying for the 72nd running of the Little 500.

Mickey Kempgens is 9th

Shane Butler is 12th

John Inman is 14th

Johnny Gilbertson is 27th

Tommy Nichols is 31st

Top 15 are locked in with bump day tomorrow afternoon to fill in the 33 car field.