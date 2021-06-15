Entry List for Bill Bigley Memorial 128 $20,000 to win $1,000 to start reaches over 35 pre entries race is 11/27/2021 at 4-17 Southern Speedway
As of 6/15/2021 entry list that has told us they will be racing the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial. If you know someone planning to race have them e-mail Rohll19@aol.com or Call Robert Howell at 863-990-3564.
Entry list will be updated every few days:
|Pos
|Car #
|Driver
|Home Town
|Sponsor
|1
|03
|George Gorham Jr
|Lakeland, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|2
|07
|Jeff Scofield
|Plant City, FL
|Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
|3
|1
|Mike Garvey
|Pensacolaa, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|4
|2
|Raymond Klappert
|Davie, FL
|5
|M5
|Matt McCrary
|Lakeland, Fl
|Ace Wrecker Service
|6
|6
|Eric White
|Monee, Illinois
|7
|7
|Mike Bresnahan
|LeCanto, FL
|M Powers Construction
|8
|8
|Chase Lovelady
|Lakeland, Fl
|Racecar Engineering
|9
|11
|David Weaver
|Miami, FL
|10
|14
|Mario Maresca
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|MESA
|11
|14 D
|Chris Davidson
|Friendswood, Texas
|Davidson Electric
|12
|15
|Sean LeMaster
|Naples, Fl
|LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
|13
|17
|Nick Neri
|Palmetto, Fl
|Martin Jewelers
|14
|18
|Nick Neri Racing
|Martin Jewelers
|15
|18
|Don Mahaffey Jr
|Dayton, OH
|16
|21
|Brandon Anderson
|Lakeland, FL
|Power Only INC.
|17
|28
|Dylan Bigley
|Naples, Fl
|Bigley Motorsports
|18
|30
|Jesse Dutilly
|Sarasota, Fl
|Carbone – Integrity Transmission
|19
|37
|Michael Goddard
|Ft. Myers, Fl
|National Roofing INC.
|20
|40
|To Be Named Later
|Napels, FL
|The Band is Back Together pit crew
|21
|45
|Rich Bickle
|T1 Racing
|22
|58
|John Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|23
|58C
|Cody Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|24
|51
|Michael Atwell
|Naples, Fl
|Universal Transmissions
|25
|59
|Dustin Dunn
|Charlotte, NC
|Dunn Motorsports
|26
|61
|Jordan Richardson
|Ozona, FL
|Prestige Racing & Development
|27
|64
|Patrick Staropoli
|Miami, FL
|Palm Beach Tatical
|28
|66
|Daniel Webster
|Brooksville, FL
|Webster Race Cars
|29
|67
|Colin Allman
|Plant City, FL
|Racecar Engineering
|30
|74
|
Corey Crisafulli
|Fort Myers, FL
|County Waste
|31
|78
|Wally Smith
|Napels, FL
|32
|82
|Chris McIntyre
|Davie, FL
|McIntyre racing
|33
|69
|Michael Hinde
|Hernando, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|34
|84
|Wayne Anderson
|Inverness, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|35
|94
|Keith Roggen
|Lakeland, FL
|36
|97
|Grant Thormeier
|Lakeland, FL
|Grant Thormeier Racing