Entry List for Bill Bigley Memorial 128 $20,000 to win $1,000 to start reaches over 35 pre entries race is 11/27/2021 at 4-17 Southern Speedway

 

As of 6/15/2021 entry list that has told us they will be racing the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial.  If you know someone planning to race have them e-mail Rohll19@aol.com or Call Robert Howell at 863-990-3564.

 

Entry list will be updated every few days:

 

 

Pos Car # Driver Home Town Sponsor
1 03 George Gorham Jr Lakeland, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
2 07 Jeff Scofield Plant City, FL Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
3 1 Mike Garvey Pensacolaa, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
4 2 Raymond Klappert Davie, FL
5 M5 Matt McCrary Lakeland, Fl Ace Wrecker Service
6 6 Eric White Monee, Illinois
7 7 Mike Bresnahan LeCanto, FL M Powers Construction
8 8 Chase Lovelady Lakeland, Fl Racecar Engineering
9 11 David Weaver Miami, FL
10 14 Mario Maresca Ft Lauderdale, FL MESA
11 14 D Chris Davidson Friendswood, Texas Davidson Electric
12 15 Sean LeMaster Naples, Fl LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
13 17 Nick Neri Palmetto, Fl Martin Jewelers
14 18 Nick Neri Racing Martin Jewelers
15 18 Don Mahaffey Jr Dayton, OH
16 21 Brandon Anderson Lakeland, FL Power Only INC.
17 28 Dylan Bigley Naples, Fl Bigley Motorsports
18 30 Jesse Dutilly Sarasota, Fl Carbone – Integrity Transmission
19 37 Michael Goddard Ft. Myers, Fl National Roofing INC.
20 40 To Be Named Later Napels, FL The Band is Back Together pit crew
21 45 Rich Bickle T1 Racing
22 58 John Coffman Live Oak, Fl
23 58C Cody Coffman Live Oak, Fl
24 51 Michael Atwell Naples, Fl Universal Transmissions
25 59 Dustin Dunn Charlotte, NC Dunn Motorsports
26 61 Jordan Richardson Ozona, FL  Prestige Racing & Development
27 64 Patrick Staropoli Miami, FL Palm Beach Tatical
28 66 Daniel Webster Brooksville, FL Webster Race Cars
29 67 Colin Allman Plant City, FL Racecar Engineering
30 74

Corey Crisafulli

 Fort Myers, FL County Waste
31 78 Wally Smith Napels, FL
32 82 Chris McIntyre Davie, FL McIntyre racing
33 69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
34 84 Wayne Anderson Inverness, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
35 94 Keith Roggen Lakeland, FL
36 97 Grant Thormeier Lakeland, FL Grant Thormeier Racing