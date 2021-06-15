Entry List for Bill Bigley Memorial 128 $20,000 to win $1,000 to start reaches over 35 pre entries race is 11/27/2021 at 4-17 Southern Speedway

As of 6/15/2021 entry list that has told us they will be racing the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial. If you know someone planning to race have them e-mail Rohll19@aol.com or Call Robert Howell at 863-990-3564.

Entry list will be updated every few days: