Entry list continues to grow for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 22/27/2021 $20,000 to win

updated list 7/8/2021

For Immediate Release:

Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial Winner and Start Money announced for this years race at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/27/2021

On Behalf of 4-17 Southern Speedway (Joe and Janet), the Bigley Family, Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com we would like to announce the general details and Winning and start money for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 on 11/27/201 at the 4-17 Southern Speedway.

This Years Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 will Pay $20,000 to win $1,000 to start, rest of pay out will be announced soon. Ricky Brooks will be tech director for this event.

Pit Party to be held at the track of Friday night after practice

Entry list as of 7/8/2021, this is a pre entry list and is based on drivers who have told us they plan to attend the event, they have either spoke with the track, the Bigley Family or Sunshine State racing