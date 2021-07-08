Entry list continues to grow for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 22/27/2021 $20,000 to win
updated list 7/8/2021
For Immediate Release:
Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial Winner and Start Money announced for this years race at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/27/2021
On Behalf of 4-17 Southern Speedway (Joe and Janet), the Bigley Family, Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com we would like to announce the general details and Winning and start money for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 on 11/27/201 at the 4-17 Southern Speedway.
This Years Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 will Pay $20,000 to win $1,000 to start, rest of pay out will be announced soon. Ricky Brooks will be tech director for this event.
Pit Party to be held at the track of Friday night after practice
Entry list as of 7/8/2021, this is a pre entry list and is based on drivers who have told us they plan to attend the event, they have either spoke with the track, the Bigley Family or Sunshine State racing
|Pos
|Car #
|Driver
|Home Town
|Sponsor
|1st Lap
|1
|0
|Anthony Cataldi
|Inverness, FL
|2
|03
|George Gorham Jr
|Lakeland, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|3
|07
|Jeff Scofield
|Plant City, FL
|Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
|4
|1
|Lee Tissot
|Jim Brinkley Racing
|5
|1
|Mike Garvey
|Pensacolaa, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|6
|2
|Raymond Klappert
|Davie, FL
|7
|4
|Travis Wilson
|Bartow, FL
|8
|M5
|Matt McCrary
|Lakeland, Fl
|Ace Wrecker Service
|9
|6
|Eric White
|Monee, Illinois
|10
|7
|Mike Bresnahan
|LeCanto, FL
|M Powers Construction
|11
|8
|Chase Lovelady
|Lakeland, Fl
|Racecar Engineering
|12
|11
|David Weaver
|Miami, FL
|13
|14
|Mario Maresca
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|MESA
|14
|14 D
|Chris Davidson
|Friendswood, Texas
|Davidson Electric
|15
|15
|Sean LeMaster
|Naples, Fl
|LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
|16
|17
|Nick Neri
|Palmetto, Fl
|Martin Jewelers
|17
|18
|Nick Neri Racing
|Martin Jewelers
|18
|18
|Don Mahaffey Jr
|Dayton, OH
|19
|20
|Anthony Sergi
|Orlando, FL
|20
|21
|Brandon Anderson
|Lakeland, FL
|Power Only INC.
|21
|27
|David Killian
|Michigan
|22
|28
|Dylan Bigley
|Naples, Fl
|Bigley Motorsports
|23
|30
|Jesse Dutilly
|Sarasota, Fl
|Carbone – Integrity Transmission
|24
|37
|Michael Goddard
|Ft. Myers, Fl
|National Roofing INC.
|25
|40
|To Be Named Later
|Napels, FL
|The Band is Back Together pit crew
|26
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|Michigan
|27
|45
|Rich Bickle
|Wisconson
|T1 Racing
|28
|47
|Keith Zavel
|Citrus County, FL
|29
|58
|John Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|30
|58C
|Cody Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|31
|51
|Michael Atwell
|Naples, Fl
|Universal Transmissions
|32
|53
|Boris Jurkovic
|Illinois
|33
|59
|Dustin Dunn
|Charlotte, NC
|Dunn Motorsports
|34
|61
|Jordan Richardson
|Ozona, FL
|Prestige Racing & Development
|35
|64
|Patrick Staropoli
|Miami, FL
|Palm Beach Tatical
|36
|66
|Daniel Webster
|Brooksville, FL
|Webster Race Cars
|37
|67
|Colin Allman
|Plant City, FL
|Racecar Engineering
|38
|74
|Corey Crisafulli
|Fort Myers, FL
|County Waste
|39
|78
|Wally Smith
|Fort Myers, FL
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|40
|82
|Chris McIntyre
|Davie, FL
|McIntyre racing
|41
|69
|Michael Hinde
|Hernando, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|42
|74
|TBA
|Hurricane Racing
|43
|77
|Jonny Kay
|Davie, FL
|A Best Forklifts
|44
|84
|Wayne Anderson
|Inverness, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|45
|94
|Keith Roggen
|Lakeland, FL
|46
|96
|John Nutley
|Cape Coral, Fl
|47
|97
|Grant Thormeier
|Lakeland, FL
|Grant Thormeier Racing
|48
|98
|TBA
|Jim Brinkley Racing