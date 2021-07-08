Entry list continues to grow for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 22/27/2021 $20,000 to win

updated list 7/8/2021

For Immediate Release:

Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial Winner and Start Money announced for this years race at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/27/2021

On Behalf of 4-17 Southern Speedway (Joe and Janet), the Bigley Family, Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com we would like to announce the general details and Winning and start money for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 on 11/27/201 at the 4-17 Southern Speedway.

This Years Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 will Pay $20,000 to win $1,000 to start, rest of pay out will be announced soon. Ricky Brooks will be tech director for this event.

 

Pit Party to be held at the track of Friday night after practice

 

Entry list as of 7/8/2021, this is a pre entry list and is based on drivers who have told us they plan to attend the event, they have either spoke with the track, the Bigley Family or Sunshine State racing

 

Pos Car # Driver Home Town Sponsor 1st Lap
1 0 Anthony Cataldi Inverness, FL
2 03 George Gorham Jr Lakeland, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
3 07 Jeff Scofield Plant City, FL Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
4 1 Lee Tissot Jim Brinkley Racing
5 1 Mike Garvey Pensacolaa, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
6 2 Raymond Klappert Davie, FL
7 4 Travis Wilson Bartow, FL
8 M5 Matt McCrary Lakeland, Fl Ace Wrecker Service
9 6 Eric White Monee, Illinois
10 7 Mike Bresnahan LeCanto, FL M Powers Construction
11 8 Chase Lovelady Lakeland, Fl Racecar Engineering
12 11 David Weaver Miami, FL
13 14 Mario Maresca Ft Lauderdale, FL MESA
14 14 D Chris Davidson Friendswood, Texas Davidson Electric
15 15 Sean LeMaster Naples, Fl LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
16 17 Nick Neri Palmetto, Fl Martin Jewelers
17 18 Nick Neri Racing Martin Jewelers
18 18 Don Mahaffey Jr Dayton, OH
19 20 Anthony Sergi Orlando, FL
20 21 Brandon Anderson Lakeland, FL Power Only INC.
21 27 David Killian Michigan
22 28 Dylan Bigley Naples, Fl Bigley Motorsports
23 30 Jesse Dutilly Sarasota, Fl Carbone – Integrity Transmission
24 37 Michael Goddard Ft. Myers, Fl National Roofing INC.
25 40 To Be Named Later Napels, FL The Band is Back Together pit crew
26 41 Hayden Sprague Michigan
27 45 Rich Bickle Wisconson T1 Racing
28 47 Keith Zavel Citrus County, FL
29 58 John Coffman Live Oak, Fl Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
30 58C Cody Coffman Live Oak, Fl Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
31 51 Michael Atwell Naples, Fl Universal Transmissions
32 53 Boris Jurkovic Illinois
33 59 Dustin Dunn Charlotte, NC Dunn Motorsports
34 61 Jordan Richardson Ozona, FL  Prestige Racing & Development
35 64 Patrick Staropoli Miami, FL Palm Beach Tatical
36 66 Daniel Webster Brooksville, FL Webster Race Cars
37 67 Colin Allman Plant City, FL Racecar Engineering
38 74 Corey Crisafulli Fort Myers, FL County Waste
39 78 Wally Smith Fort Myers, FL Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
40 82 Chris McIntyre Davie, FL McIntyre racing
41 69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
42 74 TBA Hurricane Racing
43 77 Jonny Kay Davie, FL A Best Forklifts
44 84 Wayne Anderson Inverness, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
45 94 Keith Roggen Lakeland, FL
46 96 John Nutley Cape Coral, Fl
47 97 Grant Thormeier Lakeland, FL Grant Thormeier Racing
48 98 TBA Jim Brinkley Racing

 