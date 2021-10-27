Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial Race set for November 19th and 20th Laps currently on Sale

2021 REUTIMANN MEMORIAL RACE LAP SPONSORSHIP

“2021 REUTIMANN MEMORIAL RACE LAP SPONSORSHIP

Lap sponsorships are available at $25.00 each. On the lap sales, if you want a certain lap and it is already filled, we will add your name to it. Last year we had some laps that had 2 or 3 names. We can make room for everyone! Laps can be made payable by check addressed to Reutimann Memorial. Mail checks to Reutimann Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 934, Ruskin, FL 33575. Checks must be received no later than Nov 18th. If you would like to use a credit card, contact JOY FILTERS, INC. at 866-569-3458 or email at joy@joyfilters.com “

DESCRIPTION OF SPONSORSHIP NOTE

A In Loving Memory of Gordon Stone

2 In Loving Memory of Agnes Reutimann

2 In Loving Memory of Mark Batten, Battenbilt Racing Engines

3 Bill Bigley Sr Memorial 128

4

5

6 In Loving Memory of Scott Kurtzner

7 In Loving Memory of Donnie Reed

7 In Loving Memory of Don, Greg & Bobby Ford

8 In Loving Memory of Mommom & Poppop Ford, Francis & Virginia

9

10

10

11 Reutimann’s thanks for the good times! The Siglers

11 Blue Gator Tiki Bar & Restaurant, Captain Bob

11

12

13 Happy Birthday Erin and Good Luck to all the Drivers & Teams!

14 In Loving Memory of Dewayne Burrows

15 In Loving Memory of Bill and Carly Crouse

16

17 In Loving Memory of James “Jimmie” Stone

18 In Loving Memory of Brantley E. Smith

18 In Loving Memory of Dan Townsend

19 In Loving Memory of Aunt Tennie & Uncle Lowell

20

21 In Loving Memory of Ralph “Snow” Chamnberlin

21 Blue Gator Tiki Bar & Restaurant, Captain Bob

21 Good Luck to ALL The Drivers, from Jim Gilmore

22 In Loving Memory of Mommom & Poppop Maxwell, John & Margaret

23

24

24

25 In Loving Memory of Gloria Roth, God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts, miss you Mom. George & Ruth

26

27 Sunshine State Racing

28

28

29

30 Let’s go Brandon

31 Let’s go Brandon

32

33 In Loving Memory of Ronald “The Farmer” Sigler

33 In Loving Memory of Donnie Dobbins

34

35 In Loving Memory of Beth Eddington

36

37 In Loving Memory of Shane Hammond, NEMA Driver

38

39 Bill Bigley Sr Memorial 128

40

40

41 Blue Gator Tiki Bar & Restaurant, Captain Bob

42

42

43

43

44 In Loving Memory of Dewayne Burrows

44 Good Luck Buzzie and David from Fonda Yankee

45

46

47

48

49 Good Luck to David & Buzzie from Gary Vandusen

50 Good Luck to All The Drivers and Be Safe. Jamie Vandusen