Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial Race set for November 19th and 20th Laps currently on Sale
2021 REUTIMANN MEMORIAL RACE LAP SPONSORSHIP
Lap sponsorships are available at $25.00 each. On the lap sales, if you want a certain lap and it is already filled, we will add your name to it. Last year we had some laps that had 2 or 3 names. We can make room for everyone! Laps can be made payable by check addressed to Reutimann Memorial. Mail checks to Reutimann Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 934, Ruskin, FL 33575. Checks must be received no later than Nov 18th. If you would like to use a credit card, contact JOY FILTERS, INC. at 866-569-3458 or email at joy@joyfilters.com “
DESCRIPTION OF SPONSORSHIP NOTE
A In Loving Memory of Gordon Stone
2 In Loving Memory of Agnes Reutimann
2 In Loving Memory of Mark Batten, Battenbilt Racing Engines
3 Bill Bigley Sr Memorial 128
6 In Loving Memory of Scott Kurtzner
7 In Loving Memory of Donnie Reed
7 In Loving Memory of Don, Greg & Bobby Ford
8 In Loving Memory of Mommom & Poppop Ford, Francis & Virginia
11 Reutimann’s thanks for the good times! The Siglers
11 Blue Gator Tiki Bar & Restaurant, Captain Bob
13 Happy Birthday Erin and Good Luck to all the Drivers & Teams!
14 In Loving Memory of Dewayne Burrows
15 In Loving Memory of Bill and Carly Crouse
17 In Loving Memory of James “Jimmie” Stone
18 In Loving Memory of Brantley E. Smith
18 In Loving Memory of Dan Townsend
19 In Loving Memory of Aunt Tennie & Uncle Lowell
21 In Loving Memory of Ralph “Snow” Chamnberlin
21 Blue Gator Tiki Bar & Restaurant, Captain Bob
21 Good Luck to ALL The Drivers, from Jim Gilmore
22 In Loving Memory of Mommom & Poppop Maxwell, John & Margaret
25 In Loving Memory of Gloria Roth, God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts, miss you Mom. George & Ruth
27 Sunshine State Racing
30 Let’s go Brandon
31 Let’s go Brandon
33 In Loving Memory of Ronald “The Farmer” Sigler
33 In Loving Memory of Donnie Dobbins
35 In Loving Memory of Beth Eddington
37 In Loving Memory of Shane Hammond, NEMA Driver
39 Bill Bigley Sr Memorial 128
41 Blue Gator Tiki Bar & Restaurant, Captain Bob
44 In Loving Memory of Dewayne Burrows
44 Good Luck Buzzie and David from Fonda Yankee
49 Good Luck to David & Buzzie from Gary Vandusen
50 Good Luck to All The Drivers and Be Safe. Jamie Vandusen