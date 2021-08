East Bay Raceway Park Returns to action this weekend

It’s not too early to make your plans to watch the excitement of short track racing Saturday night at East Bay. See the 604 Late Models, Gagel’s Modifieds, Outlaw 4s, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, V-8 Warriors and Florida Old Time Modifieds. Grandstands open at 5, racing at 6:30.