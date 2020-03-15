On Saturday night the Florida Pro Truck Challenge series made their first trip of the year to the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, FL. This race would see lots of action and many lead changes but when the smoke settled it was Dylan Bigely that landed in victory lane, in his brothers number 28 pro truck. Dylan broke the track record in qualifying and started 6th in the race.

Top Three Interviews:

Dylan Bigley takes the win in The Florida Pro Truck Challenge series race at the 4-17 Southern Speedway. Posted by Sunshine State Racing on Saturday, March 14, 2020

Full Race will be posted below and is brought to you by Southern Race Fuels and Sunoco.

Race results:

4-17 Southern Speedway

March 14, 2020

Race results

Florida Pro Trucks

Qualifying

1. 28 Dylan Bigley 15.458 (New Track Record)

2. 84 Billy VanDevender 15.630

3. 27 Cody Krucker 15.694

4. 37H Nick Hernandez 15.738

5. 12 Granger Perra 15.797

6. 57 Brey Holmes 15.894

7. 77 Colt Hensley 15.899

8. 7 Jason Lester 15.941

9. 41 Jefferey White 15.976

10. 24 Donnie Burkhalter 16.045

11. 24x Chase King 16.049

12. 35 Mike Whipple 16.146

13. 21 LeRoy Moore 16.223

14. 53 Brandon Martin 16.515

Feature 50 Laps

1. 28 Dylan Bigley

2. 27 Cody Krucker

3. 7 Jason Lester

4. 12 Granger Perra

5. 37H Nick Hernandez

6. 41 Jefferey White

7. 24x Chase King

8. 35 Mike Whipple

9. 24 Donnie Burkhalter

10. 21 LeRoy Moore

11. 53 Brandon Martin

12. 57 Brey Holmes

13. 77 Colt Hensley

14. 84 Billy VanDevender

Street Stock

Full Race: