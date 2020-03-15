On Saturday night the Florida Pro Truck Challenge series made their first trip of the year to the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, FL. This race would see lots of action and many lead changes but when the smoke settled it was Dylan Bigely that landed in victory lane, in his brothers number 28 pro truck. Dylan broke the track record in qualifying and started 6th in the race.
Top Three Interviews:
Dylan Bigley takes the win in The Florida Pro Truck Challenge series race at the 4-17 Southern Speedway.
Posted by Sunshine State Racing on Saturday, March 14, 2020
Full Race will be posted below and is brought to you by Southern Race Fuels and Sunoco.
Race results:
4-17 Southern Speedway
March 14, 2020
Race results
Florida Pro Trucks
Qualifying
1. 28 Dylan Bigley 15.458 (New Track Record)
2. 84 Billy VanDevender 15.630
3. 27 Cody Krucker 15.694
4. 37H Nick Hernandez 15.738
5. 12 Granger Perra 15.797
6. 57 Brey Holmes 15.894
7. 77 Colt Hensley 15.899
8. 7 Jason Lester 15.941
9. 41 Jefferey White 15.976
10. 24 Donnie Burkhalter 16.045
11. 24x Chase King 16.049
12. 35 Mike Whipple 16.146
13. 21 LeRoy Moore 16.223
14. 53 Brandon Martin 16.515
Feature 50 Laps
1. 28 Dylan Bigley
2. 27 Cody Krucker
3. 7 Jason Lester
4. 12 Granger Perra
5. 37H Nick Hernandez
6. 41 Jefferey White
7. 24x Chase King
8. 35 Mike Whipple
9. 24 Donnie Burkhalter
10. 21 LeRoy Moore
11. 53 Brandon Martin
12. 57 Brey Holmes
13. 77 Colt Hensley
14. 84 Billy VanDevender
Street Stock
Full Race:
Pro Truck 50
Posted by Sunshine State Racing on Saturday, March 14, 2020