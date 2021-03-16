Dylan Bigley keeps on winning, this time in an Outlaw Modified
That’s right Dylan Bigley raced the #10 Tri State Well Drilling Outlaw Modified of Florida this past weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway and took it to Victory lane.
Post race Interview:
Full Results:
Here are the results from 3/13/2021
Heat race
1 10 Dylan Bigley
2 86 John Pummell jr
3. 7. Kyle Rice
4 41 Gene Connell
5 52 Glen Evon
6 71 Herman Delgado
7 51 John Pollard
Feature
1 10 Dylan Bigley
2 86 John Pummell jr
3 41 Gene Connell
4 52 Glen Evon
5 7 Kyle Rice
6 71 Herman Delgado
7 51 John Pollard