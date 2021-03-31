Dylan Bigley is on Fire at 4-17 Southern Speedway takes both twin 50’s to make it 4 in a row in the Super Late Models
Dylan Bigley in his New FURY Super Late Model is having an impressive start to the 2021 season at the 4-17 Southern Speedway. He pick up win Number 4 of the season in the Family owned number 28 car which carries the Yellow and orange colors his dad made famous. Dylan had tough competition in both races Saturday night. Full results are below along with video of both races.
Race #1
Race #2:
Full race results:
4-17 Southern Speedway
March 27, 2021
Race Results
Super Late Model
Qualifying
1. 64 Patrick Staropoli 14.464
2. 37 Michael Goddard 14.465
3. 51 Michael Atwell 14.648
4. 30 Jesse Dutilly 14.660
5. 84 Wayne Anderson 14.704
6. 28 Dylan Bigley 14.720
7. 53 Boris Jurkovic 14.724
8. 61 Jordan Richardson 14.783
9. 1j Jason Lester 14.824
10. 10 Steve Dorer 14.913
11. 27 Cody Krucker 14.915
12. 15 Sean LeMaster 14.992
13. 96 John Nutley 14.995
14. 1 Brian Dorer 15.005
15. 77 Noah Cornman 15.100
16. 18 Steven King 15.117
17. 21 Brandon Anderson 15.200
18. 11 David Weaver 15.580
19. 6 Eric White DNQ
20. 16 Tommy King DNQ
21. 22 David King DNQ
22. 39 Marc Kemic DNQ
1st 50 Lap Feature
1. 28 Dylan Bigley
2. 53 Boris Jurkovic
3. 30 Jesse Dutilly
4. 84 Wayne Anderson
5. 1J Jason Lester
6. 96 John Nutley
7. 1 Brian Dorer
8. 77 Noah Cornman
9. 21 Brandon Anderson
10. 11 David Weaver
11. 15 Sean LeMaster
12. 61 Jordan Richardson
13. 22 David King
14. 27 Cody Krucker
15. 37 Michael Goddard
16. 64 Patrick Staropoli
17. 18 Steven King
18. 51 Michael Atwell
19. 10 Steve Dorer
20. 39 Marc Kemic
21. 6 Eric White DNS
22. 16 Tommy King DNS
2nd 50 Lap Feature
1. 28 Dylan Bigley
2. 84 Wayne Anderson
3. 64 Patrick Staropoli
4. 53 Boris Jurkovic
5. 27 Cody Krucker
6. 1 Steve Dorer
7. 77 Noah Cornman
8. 22 David King
9. 18 Steven King
10. 21 Brandon Anderson
11. 11 David Weaver
12. 96 John Nutley
13. 37 Michael Goddard
14. 30 Jesse Dutilly
15. 61 Jordan Richardson
16. 6 Eric White DNS
17. 1J Jason Lester DNS
18. 10 Brian Dorer DNS
19. 39 Marc Kemic DNS
20. 51 Michael Atwell DNS
21. 15 Sean LeMaster DNS
22. 16 Tommy King DNS