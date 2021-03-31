Dylan Bigley is on Fire at 4-17 Southern Speedway takes both twin 50’s to make it 4 in a row in the Super Late Models

Dylan Bigley in his New FURY Super Late Model is having an impressive start to the 2021 season at the 4-17 Southern Speedway. He pick up win Number 4 of the season in the Family owned number 28 car which carries the Yellow and orange colors his dad made famous. Dylan had tough competition in both races Saturday night. Full results are below along with video of both races.

Race #1

Race #2:

Full race results:

4-17 Southern Speedway

March 27, 2021

Race Results

Super Late Model

Qualifying

1. 64 Patrick Staropoli 14.464

2. 37 Michael Goddard 14.465

3. 51 Michael Atwell 14.648

4. 30 Jesse Dutilly 14.660

5. 84 Wayne Anderson 14.704

6. 28 Dylan Bigley 14.720

7. 53 Boris Jurkovic 14.724

8. 61 Jordan Richardson 14.783

9. 1j Jason Lester 14.824

10. 10 Steve Dorer 14.913

11. 27 Cody Krucker 14.915

12. 15 Sean LeMaster 14.992

13. 96 John Nutley 14.995

14. 1 Brian Dorer 15.005

15. 77 Noah Cornman 15.100

16. 18 Steven King 15.117

17. 21 Brandon Anderson 15.200

18. 11 David Weaver 15.580

19. 6 Eric White DNQ

20. 16 Tommy King DNQ

21. 22 David King DNQ

22. 39 Marc Kemic DNQ

1st 50 Lap Feature

1. 28 Dylan Bigley

2. 53 Boris Jurkovic

3. 30 Jesse Dutilly

4. 84 Wayne Anderson

5. 1J Jason Lester

6. 96 John Nutley

7. 1 Brian Dorer

8. 77 Noah Cornman

9. 21 Brandon Anderson

10. 11 David Weaver

11. 15 Sean LeMaster

12. 61 Jordan Richardson

13. 22 David King

14. 27 Cody Krucker

15. 37 Michael Goddard

16. 64 Patrick Staropoli

17. 18 Steven King

18. 51 Michael Atwell

19. 10 Steve Dorer

20. 39 Marc Kemic

21. 6 Eric White DNS

22. 16 Tommy King DNS

2nd 50 Lap Feature

1. 28 Dylan Bigley

2. 84 Wayne Anderson

3. 64 Patrick Staropoli

4. 53 Boris Jurkovic

5. 27 Cody Krucker

6. 1 Steve Dorer

7. 77 Noah Cornman

8. 22 David King

9. 18 Steven King

10. 21 Brandon Anderson

11. 11 David Weaver

12. 96 John Nutley

13. 37 Michael Goddard

14. 30 Jesse Dutilly

15. 61 Jordan Richardson

16. 6 Eric White DNS

17. 1J Jason Lester DNS

18. 10 Brian Dorer DNS

19. 39 Marc Kemic DNS

20. 51 Michael Atwell DNS

21. 15 Sean LeMaster DNS

22. 16 Tommy King DNS