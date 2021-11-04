Due inclement weather the Beast of the East Race Schedule at Putnam County Speedway
Due to inclement weather, we are going to push our Beast of the East Race Schedule to next week: Thursday 11/11 practice, Friday 11/12 and Saturday 11/13 racing.
? The Beast of The East 2021
Thursday, Nov 11th- Open Practice
-Pits open at 5:00 pm
-Practice starts at 7 sharp, 3 practice sessions for each class
-Pit pricing $20 for adults, children 12 and under $10
-Grandstands free
Friday, Nov 12th
– Qualifying and Heat Races for Late Models, Street Stocks, V8 Thunder Stocks, & Mini Sprints + Heat Race Cash Bonuses
-Heats and Features for Gladiators $500 to win, 35 laps* (entry fee is $50 per car)
-Pits open at 3:00 pm
-Grandstands at 5:00 pm
-Practice starts at 7:00 pm
-Qualifying and Racing at 8:00 pm
-Pit pricing-
Adults $30, children 12 and under $15
-Grandstand pricing-
Adults $15, Children 12 and under free
Saturday, November 13th, 2021
Late Models-$3,500 to win, 35 lap feature (entry fee is $125 per car)
Street Stocks-$3,500 to win*, 35 lap feature (entry fee is $125 per car)
V8 Thunder Stocks-$3,500 to win, 35 lap feature (entry fee is $100 per car)
Mini Sprints-$750 to win, 35 lap feature (entry fee is $50 per car)
Real Stocks/Ford 4.6-Heats and Feature $500 to win, 35 lap feature event (entry fee of $50 per car)
All entry fees include transponder rental.
Saturday-Features for Late Models, Street Stocks, V8 Thunder Stocks and Mini Sprints
Heats and Features Real Stocks/Ford 4.6s
-Pits open at 2:00 pm
-Grandstands at 4:00 pm
-Practice at 6:00 pm
-Racing at 7:00 pm
-Pit Pricing
Adults $35, Children 12 and under $15
-Grandstand Pricing
Adults $15, Children 12 and under free