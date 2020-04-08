Name: Vernon Hart Jr.

Hometown: Lutz, Florida

Home Track: East Bay Raceway Park

Birthday:2-28-1970

Class: Outlaw 4

Car Number: 48

History: started racing at the age Of 14 at East Bay in what was the mini stock class in 1985 as well as racing at the Florida State Fairgrounds Speedway. Stop racing for awhile then decided to go back racing in 2002 on asphalt raced at various tracks in the state of Florida.

Favorite Track: Dirt-East Bay, Asphalt Old USA Lakeland International Speedway

Favorite Racing Idol: My Dad (Vernon Hart Sr.)

Highlight: favorite race win,favorite race etc. 1st asphalt feature win at Charlotte County Motorsports Park in the Florida Sun cost Van lines Outlaw Street stocks Series, favorite race would be my 1st race running go Karts with my kids Travis & Mikala Hart as well as being able to see my Daughter Mikala win her very 1st Championship racing Sr Champ karts in the Florida Oval Asphalt Series, 2007 2nd in points Fastruck Series at CCMP, 2008 7th in points outlaw street stocks, 2012-2013 Winter Series Champion Sr Champ in Florida Oval Asphalt Series, 2013, 2nd in points to my daughter (The Champion) Mikala Hart in Sr Champ karts with Florida Oval Asphalt Series. As as our first race with Hart Motorsports taking the Top 3 finishes.

People that help on your car: Lynn Hart (wife), Mark Moniz, Ronnie Bennet Jr.

Sponsors, Choo Choo

Lawn Equipment, Moniz Race Engines, MR X1 Chassis, Rick’s Hauling & Tractor Service, SunShine State Racing.