Richie Henry

Pompano Beach, Florida

My home track was Hialeah Speedway before it closed.

November 4 1968

Sportsman

# 74

I started racing in 1989 in a Pure Stock

My favorite track was Hialeah Speedway

My racing idol is my dad Bobby Henry and Gary Balough

My favorite win was the SARA 100 at Hialeah in 2002

People that help on the car are Chad Pierce Motorsports, Corey Crisafulli (owner) , Nick Keeling and Paul Splain

Sponsors are County Waste , Southern Racing Fuels, CMC Racing