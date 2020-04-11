Richard La Vance

Spring Lake NJ

Wall Stadium

10/17/1966

A Mod

310

Started going to the track as a baby. My dad raced and flagged at Wall Stadium from the day it opened in 1950 or 51. I started in go karts around 1984.

Favorite track is a little dirt track in Penn. named shellhammers. Most fun you can have with your clothes on.

My dad [past away] and Tony Stewart.

Favorite race win was when my kids won their first race earlier this year. Favorite race was my first at 4 17

My crew is my wife, Christine, my son Cody, my daughters Amber and Angel, Jordan Dahl and some other family when they can make it.

Sponsors are: J’s used auto sales, home of the 1995.00 car and Prestige Speed and Fab. Also like to thank Joe and Janet for all their hard work. Without them we wouldn’t be able to race.