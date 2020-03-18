We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.

Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt

Name:Phil Ellis jr

Hometown: port Charlotte,lf

Home Track: 4-17 southern speedway

Birthday:09/30/1985

Class: street stock

Car Number:13

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started in 2010 in the pro4 class at Punta Gorda.

What is your favorite track to race at? Showtime speedway

Who is your racing idol? Nascar: Ernie irvan

Local racing: Billy Bigley jr

Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc. I ran the grand opening night at showtime, 48 cars in our class and I came home 3rd

People that help on your car: my dad, Ian Davis, Dalton Ellis Jordan Dahl, Richard Lavance and the whole national roofing crew.

Sponsors: national roofing

Ignite graffix

Backhaul Mcfall llc

M&m automotive