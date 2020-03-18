We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.
Thank you so much!!
Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt
Name:Phil Ellis jr
Hometown: port Charlotte,lf
Home Track: 4-17 southern speedway
Birthday:09/30/1985
Class: street stock
Car Number:13
History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started in 2010 in the pro4 class at Punta Gorda.
What is your favorite track to race at? Showtime speedway
Who is your racing idol? Nascar: Ernie irvan
Local racing: Billy Bigley jr
Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc. I ran the grand opening night at showtime, 48 cars in our class and I came home 3rd
People that help on your car: my dad, Ian Davis, Dalton Ellis Jordan Dahl, Richard Lavance and the whole national roofing crew.
Sponsors: national roofing
Ignite graffix
Backhaul Mcfall llc
M&m automotive