Asphalt
Name: LJ Grimm
Hometown: Seffner,Fl
Home Track: Citrus/Showtime
Birthday: 09/21/1993
Class: Modified, Sprint Car, Late Model
Car Number: 25,88,33
History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started racing go karts in 2000 and moved into a Sportsman in 2007.
What is your favorite track to race at? Citrus/Showtime
Who is your racing idol? My Dad
Highlight: Eddie Brann Memorial
Sponsors: Rick’s Hauling, L&L Fire Protection, Finney Shocks, Bronson Lube, Boyd’s Fabrication, Jimmy Cope Racing, Neuline, Webster Racecars, Dayton Andrews Dodge, BG Product