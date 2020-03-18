Asphalt

Name: LJ Grimm

Hometown: Seffner,Fl

Home Track: Citrus/Showtime

Birthday: 09/21/1993

Class: Modified, Sprint Car, Late Model

Car Number: 25,88,33

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started racing go karts in 2000 and moved into a Sportsman in 2007.

What is your favorite track to race at? Citrus/Showtime

Who is your racing idol? My Dad

Highlight: Eddie Brann Memorial

Sponsors: Rick’s Hauling, L&L Fire Protection, Finney Shocks, Bronson Lube, Boyd’s Fabrication, Jimmy Cope Racing, Neuline, Webster Racecars, Dayton Andrews Dodge, BG Product