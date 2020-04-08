Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt
Name: James Peters
Hometown: Winter Garden, FL
Home Track: Citrus County Speedway
Birthday: 4/7/80 … Turing 40 on Tuesday !!
Class: Pure stock
Car Number: 5
History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing?
Started at Orange County Raceway, Bithlo FL on their dirt track in 1995 driving a 4-cylinder bomber.
What is your favorite track to race at?
Dirt – Volusia Speedway Park
Asphalt – Bronson
Who is your racing idol?
Local track level … my dad Fred Peters, uncle Carl Peters and family friend Ted Head.
NASCAR level – Richard Petty
Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc.
I do have several, but the most recent one would be when I got the win at Citrus on 6/9/18 and my grandpa was there. The track allowed the extra time to get him down to get him in the picture. Most likely was his last time @ the track since he is now 92 years old and unfortunately now in a nursing home.
People that help on your car: Me, myself and I… when it comes to physically working on it.
Sponsors: Rocket Red Motorsports and Jowers Batteries