Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt

Name: James Peters

Hometown: Winter Garden, FL

Home Track: Citrus County Speedway

Birthday: 4/7/80 … Turing 40 on Tuesday !!

Class: Pure stock

Car Number: 5

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing?

Started at Orange County Raceway, Bithlo FL on their dirt track in 1995 driving a 4-cylinder bomber.

What is your favorite track to race at?

Dirt – Volusia Speedway Park

Asphalt – Bronson

Who is your racing idol?

Local track level … my dad Fred Peters, uncle Carl Peters and family friend Ted Head.

NASCAR level – Richard Petty

Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc.

I do have several, but the most recent one would be when I got the win at Citrus on 6/9/18 and my grandpa was there. The track allowed the extra time to get him down to get him in the picture. Most likely was his last time @ the track since he is now 92 years old and unfortunately now in a nursing home.

People that help on your car: Me, myself and I… when it comes to physically working on it.

Sponsors: Rocket Red Motorsports and Jowers Batteries