Garrett Thompson
Sarasota Florida
4-17 speedway
January 4th 1992
Street stock
51
Favorite track was Desoto even though I couldn’t figure it out it was fun and fast
Favorite track has to be 4-17 different every weekend
My racing idol has to be winchell and I look up a lot to Johnny Sarppricone he’s taught me a lot
Favorite win has to be adale when Steven Osteen bet me I couldn’t come there and beat him lol
People who help on on the car has to be my wife , my mom , Johnny at Rrd ,blaine Baer and Kenny gardiner
Sponsors Gettel Chrysler , gardiner and sons