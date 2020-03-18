Garrett Thompson

Sarasota Florida

4-17 speedway

January 4th 1992

Street stock

51

Favorite track was Desoto even though I couldn’t figure it out it was fun and fast

Favorite track has to be 4-17 different every weekend

My racing idol has to be winchell and I look up a lot to Johnny Sarppricone he’s taught me a lot

Favorite win has to be adale when Steven Osteen bet me I couldn’t come there and beat him lol

People who help on on the car has to be my wife , my mom , Johnny at Rrd ,blaine Baer and Kenny gardiner

Sponsors Gettel Chrysler , gardiner and sons