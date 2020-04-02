Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt
Name: Daniel Keene jr.
Hometown: Weeki Wachee
Home Track: Citrus Country Speedway
Birthday: 8/20/76
Class: Super/Pro late models
Car Number: 5k
History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? April of 2001, Super late models
What is your favorite track to race at? Orlando Speed world
Who is your racing idol? Geoff Bodine
Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc. I don’t really have a favorite race win. I just love to win! The one race that stands out to me is winning the Clyde Hart Memorial
People that help on your car: Jake Bullard, Derek Desomma, Ricky Mitchell, and new crew chief Rick Knetch
Sponsors: Keene Services Inc., Crocketts Towing, M. Powers Construction, Citrus Tree Service, and Elite Auto Detail