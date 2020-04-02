Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt

Name: Daniel Keene jr.

Hometown: Weeki Wachee

Home Track: Citrus Country Speedway

Birthday: 8/20/76

Class: Super/Pro late models

Car Number: 5k

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? April of 2001, Super late models

What is your favorite track to race at? Orlando Speed world

Who is your racing idol? Geoff Bodine

Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc. I don’t really have a favorite race win. I just love to win! The one race that stands out to me is winning the Clyde Hart Memorial

People that help on your car: Jake Bullard, Derek Desomma, Ricky Mitchell, and new crew chief Rick Knetch

Sponsors: Keene Services Inc., Crocketts Towing, M. Powers Construction, Citrus Tree Service, and Elite Auto Detail