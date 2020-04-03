We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.

Thank you so much!!

Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt

Name: Corey Bigley

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Home Track: 4-17 southern speedway

Birthday:08/31/1991

Class: Pro Truck

Car Number:28

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started racing at 14 years old at Desoto Speedway in 4 cylinder class

What is your favorite track to race at? 4-17 southern speedway

Who is your racing idol?

My dad Billy Bigley Jr

Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc.

My favorite race win was this year when I won a 4-17 in my pro truck I started third and took the lead on a restart and I never looked back and won the race

People that help on your car:

My mom,dad,brother,Josh Gorniak,Kyle Case, Jesse Pillinger James Pillinger, Johnny Balzarano, Sean Lemaster and Mike Lemaster

Sponsors: Bigley Motorsports