We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.
Thank you so much!!
Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt
Name: Corey Bigley
Hometown: Naples, Florida
Home Track: 4-17 southern speedway
Birthday:08/31/1991
Class: Pro Truck
Car Number:28
History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started racing at 14 years old at Desoto Speedway in 4 cylinder class
What is your favorite track to race at? 4-17 southern speedway
Who is your racing idol?
My dad Billy Bigley Jr
Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc.
My favorite race win was this year when I won a 4-17 in my pro truck I started third and took the lead on a restart and I never looked back and won the race
People that help on your car:
My mom,dad,brother,Josh Gorniak,Kyle Case, Jesse Pillinger James Pillinger, Johnny Balzarano, Sean Lemaster and Mike Lemaster
Sponsors: Bigley Motorsports