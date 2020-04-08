Name: Cody LaVance
Hometown: Wall, New Jersey
Home Track: 4-17 Southern Speedway
Birthday: 2/20/1993
Class: Mini-Stock
Car Number: 44
History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started racing Mini-Stocks in August of 2019.
What is your favorite track to race at? 4-17 Southern Speedway
Who is your racing idol? Marc Rogers, Jimmy Blewett
Highlight: Favorite win was when I started last in the feature, spun out on the second lap, then fought up to first to win the race. Favorite moment is when I spun in turn 4, picked up the infield cone, did a complete lap and spun again and dropped the cone in the exact spot I got it from standing back up.
People that help on your car: Rich LaVance, Christine Higbee, Amber Higbee, Jordan Dahl
Sponsors: J’s Auto Sales