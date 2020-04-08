Name: Cody LaVance

Hometown: Wall, New Jersey

Home Track: 4-17 Southern Speedway

Birthday: 2/20/1993

Class: Mini-Stock

Car Number: 44

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started racing Mini-Stocks in August of 2019.

What is your favorite track to race at? 4-17 Southern Speedway

Who is your racing idol? Marc Rogers, Jimmy Blewett

Highlight: Favorite win was when I started last in the feature, spun out on the second lap, then fought up to first to win the race. Favorite moment is when I spun in turn 4, picked up the infield cone, did a complete lap and spun again and dropped the cone in the exact spot I got it from standing back up.

People that help on your car: Rich LaVance, Christine Higbee, Amber Higbee, Jordan Dahl

Sponsors: J’s Auto Sales