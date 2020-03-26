Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt: Chase King
Hometown: Bartow, FL
Home Track: Auburndale Speedway
Birthday: January 24, 2002
Class: Pro Truck
Car Number: 24
History: I started racing dirt karts when I was 4 and just recently moved to the Pro Trucks in November of 2019! What is your favorite track to race at? Showtime Speedway because of the worn pavement I feel it is more of a drivers track!
Who is your racing idol? Definitely my Dad. (Jamie King)
Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc. My first and only race as of now at Showtime Speedway on March 7, 2020.
People that help on your car: Wayne Morris, Brandon Morris, my Grandpa, and most importantly my Dad! Sponsors: Affordable Screen Printing & Embroidery, Bernie’s House Painting LLC, 1st Place Auto Sales, Autotech Collision Center, and AMF Chassis.