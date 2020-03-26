Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt: Chase King

Hometown: Bartow, FL

Home Track: Auburndale Speedway

Birthday: January 24, 2002

Class: Pro Truck

Car Number: 24

History: I started racing dirt karts when I was 4 and just recently moved to the Pro Trucks in November of 2019! What is your favorite track to race at? Showtime Speedway because of the worn pavement I feel it is more of a drivers track!

Who is your racing idol? Definitely my Dad. (Jamie King)

Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc. My first and only race as of now at Showtime Speedway on March 7, 2020.

People that help on your car: Wayne Morris, Brandon Morris, my Grandpa, and most importantly my Dad! Sponsors: Affordable Screen Printing & Embroidery, Bernie’s House Painting LLC, 1st Place Auto Sales, Autotech Collision Center, and AMF Chassis.